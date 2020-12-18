LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a man accused of abusing two children ages 2 and 9, leaving them “permanently disfigured,” according to court documents.

Jermaine Tatum faces two counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm. The children’s mother, Cathalyn Davis, appeared in court last week on charges of allowing the alleged abuse to occur under her care, court records said.

According to documents, Metro police believe Tatum, who is Davis’ boyfriend, harmed the children between November 2019 and May of this year in both Las Vegas and Missouri.

A child protective specialist “observed numerous scarred linear marks” all over one child’s body, according to court documents. The child told investigators “[Tatum] burned her… with a blow torch used to light cigarettes.” The child also told investigators “[Tatum] whipped her with belts, black TV cords, and white cell phone charger cords.”

An investigator interviewed Davis who told police she witnessed Tatum hurting her children, and in one case, using a welding torch, documents said.

Court documents indicate markings on both children were observed by a doctor at a Las Vegas area hospital.

Investigators write they believe the children “are left with permanent disfigurement in the form of multiple scars.” They accuse Davis of leaving her children with Tatum “on a regular basis,” even though she had knowledge of the alleged abuse, documents said.

Police have not been able to get in touch with Tatum. Photos of Davis and Tatum were unavailable Thursday. Davis is due back in court in January.