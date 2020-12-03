I-Team: ‘Mally Mall’ sentencing for running prostitution ring delayed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sentencing for a hip-hop producer has been pushed back again, and the I-Team has learned more about why.

Jamal Rashid, also known as “Mally Mall”, admitted he was a pimp in Las Vegas. He faced federal charges and pleaded guilty to use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

According to court documents obtained by the I-Team, Rashid was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July.

His lawyers say he does not want to risk contracting the virus again. A doctor’s note indicates he has internal bleeding, and he has diagnostic testing next week.

Sentencing is rescheduled for January 27, 2021. The sentence specified in the plea deal is one to 33 months, while the maximum sentence is five years.