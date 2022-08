LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The Clark County School District started out the latest school year with nearly 1,400 classroom teaching positions vacant, data obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicated.

The I-Team requested a list of the number of classroom vacancies for each CCSD school. The list of nearly 300 schools reflects vacancies per each academic location as of Aug. 1. The 2022-2023 school year began on Monday.

Elementary schools are most in need. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara had said it was his goal to hire more than 1,600 new teachers before November. In March, about 1,300 teachers left the district, which has not been fully staffed for almost 30 years.

The salary for new teachers increased to $50,115 for this school year.

A note with the I-Team’s request said human resources does not track vacancies by percentage.

Number of classroom vacancies by school listed alphabetically:

Schools are listed alphabetically by the school’s name. Example: “Sandra B. Abston Elementary” is listed as “Abston, Sandra B. Elementary.”

Abston, Sandra B. Elementary 1

Adams, Kirk L. Elementary 6

Adcock, O. K. Elementary 2

Advanced Tech Academy 2

Allen, Dean Elementary 1

Antonello, Lee Elementary 2

Arbor View High 3

Bailey, Dr. William Middle 8

Barber, Shirley A. Elementary 2

Bartlett, Selma F. Elementary 1

Basic High 9

Bass, John C. Elementary 3

Becker, Ernest Middle 6

Beckley, Will Elementary 4

Bell, Rex Elementary 4

Bendorf, Patricia A. Elementary 2

Bennett, William G. Elementary 4

Berkley, Shelley Elementary 5

Bilbray, James Elementary 3

Bonanza High 7

Booker, Sr. Kermit R. Elementary 1

Bowler, Grant Elementary 2

Bowler, Joseph L. Elementary 1

Bozarth, Henry Evelyn Elementary 1

Bracken Elementary Magnet 10

Bridger, Jim Middle 8

Brinley, J. Harold Middle 8

Brookman, Eileen B. Elementary 8

Brown, Mahlon Junior High 8

Bruner, Lucile Elementary 5

Bryan, Richard H. Elementary 1

Bryan, Roger M. Elementary 1

Bunker, Berkeley L. Elementary 1

Burkholder, Lyal Middle 1

Cahlan, Marion Elementary 4

Cambeiro, Arturo Elementary 2

Canarelli, L. H. Middle 6

Cannon, Helen C. Junior High 4

Canyon Springs High 7

Cartwright, Roberta C. Elementary 1

Cashman, James Middle 17

Centennial High 6

Chaparral High 17

Cheyenne High 24

Christensen, M. J. Elementary 1

Cimarron Memorial High 7

Clark, E. W. High 9

Coronado High 6

Cortez, Manuel J. Elementary 7

Cortney, Francis H. Junior High 7

Cowan Academic Center 2

Cox, Clyde Elementary 12

Cox, David Elementary 1

Cozine, S. And L. Elementary 1

Craig, Lois Elementary 16

Cram, Brian Teri Middle 4

Crestwood Elementary 2

Culley, Paul E. Elementary 4

Cunningham, Cynthia Elementary 7

Dailey, Jack Elementary 3

Darnell, Marshall C. Elementary 1

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Department 3

Dearing, Laura Elementary 9

Decker, C. H. Elementary 5

Del Sol High 5

Derfelt, Herbert A. Elementary 3

Desert Oasis High 9

Desert Pines High 22

Desert Rose Adult High 1

Deskin, Ruthe Elementary 4

Detwiler, Ollie Elementary 5

Diaz, Ruben P. Elementary 2

Dickens, D. L. Dusty Elementary 4

Dondero, Harvey N. Elementary 4

Duncan, Ruby Elementary 2

Durango High 9

Earl, Ira J. Elementary 6

Early Childhood Education 1

East Career Tech Academy 6

Edwards, Elbert Elementary 3

Eldorado High 13

Elizondo, Raul Elementary 15

Ellis, Robert and Sandy Elementary 1

Escobedo, Edmundo Middle 12

Faiss, W. T. Middle 3

Fertitta, Victoria Middle 1

Findlay, Clifford Middle 12

Fine, Mark L. Elementary 2

Fitzgerald, H.P. Elementary 3

Fong, Wing and Lilly Elementary 5

Foothill High 1

Fremont, John Middle 7

French, Doris Elementary 9

Frias, C. P. Elementary 1

Garehime, Edith Elementary 1

Garrett, Elton Junior High 2

Garside, Frank Junior High 8

Gehring, Roger Elementary 1

Gibson, Robert O Leadership Academy 5

Gilbert, C.V.T. Elementary 1

Givens, Linda Rankin Elementary 2

Goldfarb, Daniel Elementary 6

Goolsby, Judy John Elementary 2

Gragson, Oran K. Elementary 3

Gray, R. Guild Elementary 2

Green Valley High 3

Greenspun, B. H. Jhs 4

Griffith, E.W. Elementary 2

Guinn, Kenny Middle 4

Gunderson, Barry and June Middle 4

Guy, Addeliar D. Iii Elementary 3

Hancock, Doris Elementary 1

Harmon, Harley Elementary 1

Harney, K. T. Middle 17

Harris, George E. Elementary 8

Hayden, Don E. Elementary 13

Hayes, Keith Karen Elementary 1

Heard, Lomie G. Elementary 2

Heckethorn, Howard E. Elementary 1

Herr, Helen Elementary 12

Herron, Fay Elementary 4

Hewetson, Halle Elementary 8

Hickey, Lilliam Lujan Elementary 8

Hill, Charlotte Elementary 1

Hinman, Edna F. Elementary 3

Hoggard, Mabel Elementary 3

Hollingsworth, Howard Elementary 4

Hummel, John R. Elementary 2

Hyde Park Middle 3

Indian Springs Elementary 1

Indian Springs Middle 1

Institutional Programs 1

Iverson, Mervin Elementary 1

Jacobson, Walter Elementary 2

Jeffers, Jay W. Elementary 8

Jenkins, Earl N. Elementary 1

Johnson, Walter Junior High School Academy of International Studies 10

Johnston, Carroll Middle 13

Jones Blackhurst, Jan Elementary 2

Jydstrup, Helen Elementary 9

Kahre, Marc Elementary 4

Katz, Edythe Lloyd Elementary 4

Keller, C. J. Elementary 5

Keller, Duane Middle 11

Kelly, Matt Elementary 11

Kim, Frank Elementary 1

King, M. L. Elementary 1

Knudson, K.O. Academy of Arts 6

Lake, Robert E. Elementary 5

Las Vegas High 3

Laughlin Middle/High 4

Lawrence, Clifford Junior High 2

Leavitt, Justice Myron Middle 2

Legacy High 15

Liberty High 2

Lied Stem Academy 5

Lincoln Elementary 4

Lowman, Mary Zel Elementary 14

Lunt, Robert Elementary 6

Lynch, Ann Elementary 8

Mack, Jerome Middle 7

Mackey, Jo Elementary 1

Mackey, Jo Middle 2

Manch, J.E. Elementary 4

Mannion, J. T. Middle 1

Martin, Roy Middle 17

Mathis, Beverly S. Elementary 2

May, Ernest Elementary 2

Mccall, Quannah Elementary 6

Mcdoniel, Estes M. Elementary 2

Mcmillan, James B. Elementary 1

Mcwilliams, J. T. Elementary 9

Mendoza, John F. Elementary 5

Miley Achievement Secondary 7

Miller, Bob Middle 2

Miller, Sandy Elementary 3

Mission High School 1

Mojave High 13

Molasky, I. S. Junior High School 5

Monaco, M. J. Middle 4

Moore, William Elementary 6

Mountain View Elementary 7

Neal, Joseph M. Elementary 1

Nevada Learning Academy 2

Newton, Ulis Elementary 1

Northwest Career Tech Academy 1

Ober, Dvorre Hal Elementary 2

Ocallaghan, Mike Middle 5

Oroarke, Thomas Elementary 1

Orr, William Middle 6

Ortwein, Dennis Elementary 2

Palo Verde High 6

Paradise Elementary 1

Park, John S. Elementary 3

Parson, C. S. Elementary 3

Perkins, Claude Elementary 7

Petersen, Dean Elementary 3

Peterson Academic Center 2

Piggott, Clarence Elementary 2

Pittman, Vail Elementary 1

Priest, Richard C. Elementary 5

Rancho High 8

Red Rock Elementary 7

Reed, Doris M. Elementary 5

Reedom, Carolyn S. Elementary 3

Rhodes, Betsy Elementary 2

Ries, Aldeane Comito Elementary 3

Roberts, Aggie Elementary 3

Robison, Dell Middle 10

Rogers, Lucille S. Elementary 5

Rogich, Sig Middle 8

Ronnow, C.C. Elementary 1

Ronzone, Bertha Elementary 10

Roundy, Dr. C. Owen Elementary 2

Sandy Valley Middle/High 2

Saville, Anthony Middle 7

Sawyer, Grant Middle 9

Schofield, Jack Lund Middle 8

Schorr, Steve Elementary 3

Scott, Jesse D. Elementary 10

Sedway, Marvin Middle 6

Sewell, C. T. Elementary 3

Shadow Ridge High 8

Sierra Vista High 5

Silverado High 2

Silvestri, Charles Jhs 9

Simmons, Eva G. Elementary 2

Smith, Hal Elementary 10

Smith, Helen Elementary 1

Smith, J.D. Middle 16

Snyder, Don and Dee Elementary 1

Snyder, William E. Elementary 3

South Academic Center 3

Southeast Cta 2

Spring Mountain J/Shs 1

Spring Valley High 4

Stanford Elementary 8

Staton, Ethel W. Elementary 3

Steele, Judith D. Elementary 1

Stevens, Josh Elementary 7

Stewart, Helen J. 4

Sunrise Acres Elementary 9

Sunrise Mountain High 11

Swainston, Theron Middle 12

Tanaka, Wayne N. Elementary 1

Tarkanian, L. J. Middle 1

Tarr, Shelia Elementary 1

Tartan, John Elementary 8

Tate, Myrtle Elementary 1

Taylor, Glen C. Elementary 3

Taylor, Robert L. Elementary 8

Thiriot, Joseph E. Elementary 1

Thomas, Ruby S. Elementary 6

Thompson, Tyrone Elementary 1

Thorpe, Jim Elementary 4

Tobler, R. E. Elementary 1

Toland, Helen Anderson Int Academy 7

Triggs, Vincent Elementary 2

Twin Lakes Elementary 3

Twitchell, Neil C. Elementary 1

Valley High 10

Vanderburg, John Elementary 1

Variety K 5 Elementary 4

Vegas Verdes Elementary 1

Veterans Tribute Cta 3

Von Tobel Middle 6

Walker, J. Marlan Elementary 1

Wallin, Shirley Bill Elementary 1

Ward, Kitty Mcdonough Elementary 1

Warren, Rose Elementary 4

Wasden, Howard Elementary 1

Watson, Fredric Elementary 7

Webb, Del Middle 5

Wengert, Cyril Elementary 3

West Career Tech Academy 2

West Prep Elementary 2

West Prep Sec 10

Western High 10

White, Thurman Middle 1

Wiener, Jr., Louis Elementary 3

Wilhelm, Elizabeth Elementary 4

Williams, Tom Elementary 7

Williams, Wendell Elementary 5

Wolfe, Eva Elementary 8

Woodbury, C. W. Middle 12

Woolley, Gwendolyn Elementary 7

Wright, William V. Elementary 3

Wynn, Elaine Elementary 3