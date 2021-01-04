HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Home surveillance video and a license plate reader led investigators to the suspects charged in connection with a vandalism spree that caused more than $50,000 in damage, court documents obtained by the I-Team show.

Henderson police charged Andrew Drongesen, 20, and Devin McBride, 21, with nearly 140 acts of vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage on Nov. 23, Dec. 7, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, according to court documents.

Andrew Drongesen, left, and Devin McBride. (KLAS/Henderson Police Dept.)

A neighbor observed Drongesen’s Toyota Corolla pick up a passenger and recorded the event on a dashcam video, police said. Court documents note authorities ran the license plate and found the Corolla was registered to Drongesen. A license plate reader in Boulder Creek also linked Drongesen’s car to the investigation.

A week after the mid-December spree, an officer stopped Drongesen and his passengers, one of whom police identify as McBride, near a park, court documents said. Police described McBride as having “long blond hair” and matched him to one suspect seen in surveillance videos. During the stop, Drongesen was wearing clothing also recorded on surveillance video.

During an interview on Christmas Eve, Drongesen told police he owns a BB gun and “did not have a specific reason” for the spree, documents said. “[Drongesen] explained that he had a BB gun and they all decided to go, and it was out of nowhere.” Drongesen also told police he had not been to the neighborhoods before and did not know anyone who lived there. He also told police McBride was with him, as well as an 18-year-old who has not been named by police.

During an interview with McBride on Christmas Eve, police said the 21-year-old had shaved his long hair. He also told police he did not know Drongesen’s last name and that “he and his friends shot their BB guns a lot one night.” Court documents also indicate the group hit an undercover Henderson police cruiser and a window at a fire station.

One woman who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation said her son was sitting right by a window when it was hit during the spree. No injuries were reported.

Drongesen and McBride were booked on the following charges:

29 counts of injury to other property under $250

108 counts of injury to other property $250 – $5000

137 counts of discharge firearm in/opon public street

Though listed in court documents, 8 News Now is not naming the 18-year-old involved in the case because he has not been charged with a crime.