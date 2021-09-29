I-Team: Lawyers, family seek millions from Tony Hsieh’s estate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers and the co-administrators of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate are seeking several million dollars in payment, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46. In December, a judge named his father, Richard Hsieh, and brother, Andrew Hsieh, as special administrators to his estate since the entrepreneur did not have a will.

According to documents filed last week, two law offices are requesting payment for their services through Aug. 31.

Tony’s Hsieh was worth an estimated $840 million, documents filed in court as part of two lawsuits against his estate said earlier this year.

One law firm is asking a judge to grant payment of more than $1.7 million. Another firm is requesting a payment of more than $300,000, court documents said. In addition, Tony Hsieh’s brother and father, are asking for $1 million each.

According to the lawsuit, one lawyer listed as a supervising partner out of California has a billing fee of $1,040, documents said. Another attorney is listed as billing $1,150 per hour. Other attorneys named in the court documents make several hundreds of dollars an hour.

Since Tony Hsieh had no will, his estate is going through a public probate process. This means lawyers are fielding requests and dealing with “extensive litigation,” the documents said.

A man is claiming to be owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate as part of a deal made on a sticky note, new court documents say.

“The work performed on this matter is set forth in the aforementioned billing ledger which details all of the services provided for in this ongoing matter,” the documents said about the attorneys’ work. “As such, the character of the work to be done supports the reasonableness of the request attorney’s fees.”

Several people have filed creditors’ claims in court saying they are entitled to some of Hsieh’s wealth. Some of the evidence of those claims comes from contracts Hsieh made on Post-It notes.

Two lawsuits filed in Clark County District Court claim Hsieh’s longtime assistant and friend, Mimi Pham, is entitled to some of his wealth and that Hsieh’s estate and companies he owned owe her money.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 08: Mimi Pham and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh attend the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Cocktail Party on Oct. 8, 2014, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In a response to the attorney and administrators’ request for payment, attorneys for Pham said the request should be “denied as premature.”

Earlier this year, the administrators of Hsieh’s estate filed notices in Clark County District Court to explore the sale of nearly 100 properties. The lawyer for the estate, Dara Goldsmith, said the notices allow for the “possible future sale” of the properties and does not necessarily mean all would be sold.

Documents show the properties include Zappos Headquarters, which was most recently assessed at $20 million, records showed.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August 2020. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hsieh’s family has not spoken publicly about his death, but thanked the community for its continued support in a statement last year.