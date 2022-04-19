LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors say more than 30 women have come forward to say a Hollywood actor sexually assaulted them and that he preyed on teens.

One of them is a Las Vegas woman who says she’s sharing her story to help others.

“I got justice, so I just hope that that’s a sign that other women can get justice,” said Jada Everon.

Everon and many others named Kaalan Walker as the man who sexually assaulted them.

The actor who appeared in the 2018 film “Superfly” was convicted of eight charges in a Los Angeles County courtroom Monday. A prosecutor tells the I-Team he could serve 73 years to life.

“He gets a thrill from doing that to women and that’s a sickness, and so someone like that, you gotta, you gotta put them away cause they’re just going to keep doing it,” Everon said.

She said Walker preyed upon her when she was 16. The now 23-year-old recalls Walker reaching out to her on Instagram for a photo shoot — what a prosecutor describes as his M-O.

“He name-dropped a lot of people saying things like, kind of dramatically, like, ‘I could make you famous overnight, I can make you a model, give you everything you wanted.’ Especially if you’re young, you’re believing every word that this person is saying,” Everon said. “He’s older, he’s verified.” Walker is four years older than Everon.

Jada Everon. (KLAS)

She says she drove from Fresno to Los Angeles. Walker told her to show up alone, and she soon learned this was no photo shoot.

“He put a pillow over my face and told me not to look. And I just was, cause I was crying and then that’s when he stopped for a second. I didn’t know what he was doing, but he just grabbed my legs very fast and put me in a locked position to where I couldn’t get out of it,” Everon said.

She said Walker sexually assaulted her.

“I went home and it took some time to really, really realize that I had just been raped. And even then, I didn’t know what to do about it because I thought no one’s gonna believe me,” Everon said.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Kaalan Rashad Walker attends the “Kings” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Two years later, she says she confronted Walker in part for her own peace and to show she made it as a model with a large social media presence.

“Was kind of like I wanna show off and show you you didn’t have that power over me,” she said.

“I just started crying and he got down on his knees and was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did that to you. I’m so sorry I did that to you.’ Very dramatic scene. Very dramatic. And I just told him, I forgive you. I have to because I’m living my life very angry all the time,” Everon said.

She says that was her closure, but she also eventually learned Walker was arrested and accused of being a serial rapist for crimes that took place from 2013 to 2018. Everon testified during his criminal case.

Walker was arrested on Sept. 11, 2018, in Van Nuys, California.

The 11 charges against Walker involved 10 victims, according to Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace. Walker was convicted on eight charges in connection with sexual assaults of seven women. Three of the cases involved girls who were 16 years old at the time of the assault. Four others were ages 18 to 22.

Jada Everson speaks with 8 News Now I-Team reporter Vanessa Murphy. (KLAS)

And on Monday, Everon watched as the verdict was read — and reacted on Instagram.

“And to hear those words … guilty.”

Everon is identified as a victim in the case, but Walker was not charged in connection with her sexual assault because her case came to light after charges had already cleared preliminary processes.

“I’ve already had women reach out to me and say thank you for speaking on this and telling me about their story and their trauma,” Everon said. “And I think that it’s the best thing you can do so you can live the rest of your life really at peace with what happened to you.”

She says one of the most difficult parts about testifying was facing Walker in court. She said Walker’s attorney really grilled her. That triggered feelings of blame she had for years, stirring questions of whether she should have done something differently – a common feeling with victims of sexual assault. It’s part of the reason many do not come forward.

Walker will likely be sentenced in May or June. Prosecutors intend to ask for the maximum sentence, but they will have to prove aggravating factors.

8 News Now reached out to Walker’s attorney for a response, but we did not hear back.