LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a woman on her fourth DUI charge after they said she had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

Police said Appollonia Kidd, 36, is accused of driving under the influence with an open container of alcohol in her car. Police arrested her at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Wind Chime Way near Eastern Avenue.

Records obtained by the I-Team show police responded to the collision around 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Police said Kidd had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. “Don’t know what to say… this driver committed a hit-and-run,” officers from Metro’s traffic bureau wrote on the department’s official Facebook page. “Upon being caught, [she] blew a .308 on the [preliminary drug test]… for a 4th DUI charge!”

A blood-alcohol level of .308 is nearly four times the legal limit of .08. The results of the field sobriety test were redacted in the report.

Kidd has a prior felony DUI conviction from 2014, police said. A judge released her with an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

While police wrote on Facebook that the crash was a hit-and-run, Kidd is not charged with a hit-and-run. She faces three charges: DUI (3), having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.