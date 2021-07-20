I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We’re never going to celebrate Christmas again,’ father’s family offers reward in holiday murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly seven months after a father was murdered outside his apartment on Christmas Day, his family and investigators continue to search for clues to find his killer.

David McMillan, 45, was shot and killed at an apartment complex at 5055 Jeffreys Street near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re never going to celebrate Christmas again,” Ross McMillan, David’s brother, said. “No one in my family.”

Ross McMillan described his brother as a loving father of four, a brother and a son.

“Every moment of his life, he just devoted it to being with his kids and his family,” he told the I-Team.

Police are not sure what led up to David’s murder, but someone shot and killed him on the night of December 25, 2020.

“All of a sudden, he was just on his way to deliver his gifts to his kids, and the kids didn’t even get to get their Christmas gifts,” Ross lamented. “Someone came into his community where he lived and took his life.”

Evidence photos provided to the I-Team show the crime scene in a passageway between several buildings and the complex’s pool. But the cameras did not catch David’s killer.

“We do have video, but there’s no video that captures anything that shows any suspect or anybody running from where it occurred,” Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Detectives said there is no known motive for why someone would want to kill David and no evidence of a struggle or a robbery, Spencer shared. The only clue: a witness who heard a man scream, “Don’t shoot me.”

“A nearby neighbor could hear that comment, but there’s been no one who actually observed the shooting,” Spencer told us.

“We want to know. We want answers,” Ross said. “We deserve answers.”

David McMillan (KLAS)

The McMillan family and police are desperate to find the missing link in the case and the person responsible. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Turn yourself in. Do yourself a favor,” Ross said. “No family deserves to be in the situation that we’re in right now. You took his life. You took his kids away from him, and you took somebody that we all love away from us.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or on their website.

