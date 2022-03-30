Murders both happened near UNLV last year, I-Team reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A now-15-year-old is charged with two murders that happened last summer, jail records showed Wednesday.

Dennis Commodore, who was 14 when the shootings occurred, faces two counts of open murder in the two deaths last summer.

Police initially arrested the teenager last August in connection to the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on Aug. 8, the 8 News Now I-Team reported last year.

The teenager’s name was not released at the time.

The victim, Raymond Roseby, 28, was shot and killed in a car parked in the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway near Tropicana Avenue, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Investigators said Roseby died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car and was talking to the teenager, who was standing at the driver’s window when the shooting occurred.

Once in custody, police determined the teenager was a suspect in a deadly shooting on July 31.

Just before 10 p.m. that day, investigators said someone shot and killed Faris Martinez, 49, in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, which is near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue as well.

Martinez’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Both shooting locations are within the same block just south of the UNLV campus.

Nevada law mandates children 13 and older can be tried as adults if they are charged with murder or attempted murder.

The I-Team is awaiting more information on Commodore’s arrest.