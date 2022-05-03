LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man suspected of throwing a rock at a car, injuring two older women inside, was charged in five separate incidents in less than a year, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Tuesday.

On April 15, police said Joshua Olson, 28, threw a rock at a passing car, injuring two women inside. The incident was reported near Pecos and Sunset roads.

The driver, who is 84, told police she and her 95-year-old passenger were in her car when the rock came through the windshield, hitting her. Police said both women were “bleeding profusely” when officers arrived.

Police reviewed video footage and later sent out a media release with a photo of Olson in an attempt to identify him.

On April 22, a person contacted police, who said he saw the story on 8 News Now and believed it was Olson.

Police later took Olson into custody on April 26. Olson told police he did not remember the incident, but later “admitted to picking up a rock from that area and throwing it at a car,” police said.

On Sept. 2, 2021, police said Olson threw a rock at a car in downtown Las Vegas, breaking the vehicle’s windshield. Olson told police “he was angry with an unknown organization and took it out on the vehicle,” officers said. Police estimated the damage to be $400.

Officers arrested him on a charge of breaking, injuring, or tampering with a motor vehicle. Court records show a judge released him without bail, but Olson failed to appear for his initial arrangement.

On Nov. 13, 2021, police said Olson threw a rock at a car near Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard. Police estimated the damage to be between $1,000 and $1,500. While arresting Olson, officers noted he had a warrant for failing to appear in court for the September charge.

A judge set bail at $2,000, but released him later that week after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. The judge ordered Olson to pay restitution, perform community service, undergo impulse control counseling, and to stay out of trouble.

On Dec. 3, 2021, police said Olson threw an object at a car at a business near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street, breaking a windshield. Police estimated the damage to be around $500.

On Dec. 14, 2021, police said Olson again threw a rock at a car. He was arrested and damage was estimated at between $250 and $5,000 dollars.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $2,000. One week later, on Dec. 21, Olson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Olson remained jailed for three weeks as he had violated the earlier conditions of staying out of trouble.

On March 23, Olson was again arrested. Due to prosecutors not filing a criminal complaint in the case, a judge released Olson on his own recognizance, once again ordering him to stay out of trouble. He was due back in court in May.

In his latest case, Olson faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Because of the victims’ ages, the charges are upgraded to involving an older person.

Olson was being held on $25,000 bail and is due in court May 16.