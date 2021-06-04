Child, believed to be 8-10 years old, found dead last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have ruled out two missing children as being an unidentified boy found dead outside Las Vegas last week.

Investigators and the FBI say John “Little Zion” Doe is believed to be 8 to 10-years-old. A hiker found the boy’s body on Friday, May 28, at the Mountain Springs Trailhead. Police believe his body had been recently placed there, and he was the victim of a homicide.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Metro has declined to provide more information about the boy’s death.

Metro and the FBI released a new digitally enhanced photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Thursday. Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer say the photo does a better job of capturing the boy’s weight and the gap between his front teeth.

Spencer told the I-Team on Friday the boy is not Rodrigo Patino Garcia or Juan David Hernandez. Garcia disappeared in 2019; Hernandez in February.

Rodrigo Patino Garcia (The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The child found outside Las Vegas is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’11” and weighs 123 pounds. Police said he has a gap between his front teeth.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information.