I-Team: Las Vegas pastor wanted for sex crimes against children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that a Las Vegas pastor is wanted for sex crimes against children.

Reynaldo Crespin of New Horizon Christian Church at 2167 N. Walnut faces charges including two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14. Five counts of lewdness are also listed in documents from Las Vegas Justice Court. In all, he faces nine felony charges.

Crespin is listed as a staff member at Hickey Elementary School.

According to a statement from the Clark County School District, “An individual by that name was employed by CCSD as a teacher. The employee was hired in July 2016 and separated from the District in February 2022. They were assigned to Hickey Elementary School.”

The I-Team has learned none of the current charges are related to Crespin’s students at Hickey elementary.

Police executed a search warrant at the church last night.

Crespin’s wife filed for divorce last week.