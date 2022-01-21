In court Friday, Evangelina Salomon, 21; and Brian Carroll, 24, both agreed to plead guilty to child abuse charges. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of a 4-month-old girl who died from methamphetamine in her blood will serve prison time on charges related to her death.

In court Friday, Evangelina Salomon, 21, and Brian Carroll, 24, both agreed to plead guilty to child abuse charges.

Leilani Salomon was born in April 2020 and died in August of that year from methamphetamine toxicity, the coroner’s office reported. Her manner of death remains listed as undetermined.

Carroll told investigators he and Salomon used meth together and would sometimes get high in a bathroom adjacent to a bedroom where they left their child, court documents said.

Carroll also told investigators he was not surprised Leilani had meth in her system at her time of death, telling investigators, “it could have been from him touching and using methamphetamine with his hands and it being on his fingers when he would hold and carry” her, according to court documents.

Court documents do not indicate exactly how the child died and in court, Judge Tiarra Jones, reading off the guilty plea agreements, indicated it could have been due to the baby being in the presence of her parents using methamphetamine, or their handling of the drug.

During a hearing earlier this month, Justice Court Judge Harmony Letizia noted Carroll had failed six drug tests since September. The tests came from a court-appointed SCRAM bracelet, which tests a person’s sweat for drugs or alcohol.

Salomon agreed to plead guilty to two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with a maximum eight years in prison.

Carroll pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of use of a controlled substance in the presence of a child. He faces a minimum of three years in prison with a maximum of eight.

A different judge will sentence the duo in March.