Arrold Jean, 54, taken back to jail on new allegations, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A certified nursing assistant accused of multiple counts of sexual assault on a patient faces new sex-related charges involving a child, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Last summer, prosecutors charged Arrold Jean, 54, on three criminal counts of sexual assault involving a vulnerable person. Jean worked at Transitional Care of Las Vegas, a rehabilitation facility, court documents filed by the victim’s attorney, Robert Murdock, stated.

The patient, who Murdock said is in her 30s and is paralyzed due to a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, told police last year that Jean allegedly sexually assaulted her while he was bathing her, documents obtained by the I-Team said.

According to the civil suit filed against the facility and Jean, the nursing assistant was responsible for bathing the patient two or three times a week. The patient, whose name is redacted in the lawsuit, is on a ventilator. Her lawyer says she is a quadriplegic.

The lawsuit alleges during each bath, Jean sexually assaulted the patient, documents said. The alleged assaults happened from November 2020 until May 2021. Police arrested Jean at the end of May.

The lawsuit also alleges Transitional Care of Las Vegas was notified of the allegations in December of 2020.

According to a police narrative about the alleged incidents obtained by the I-Team last June, another nurse had learned of the allegations, but a supervisor told police “he did not know what happened with the complaint,” and “today was the first time he had heard about it.”

According to documents obtained by the I-Team this week, Jean now faces several new felony charges of sex assault against a child, attempted sex assault against a child and lewdness with a child.

Las Vegas Metro police begin their investigation into the allegations after news of Jean’s arrest last summer became public, they said.

According to police, a woman came forward saying Jean had sexually abused her when she was a child over the course of several years beginning in 2010, documents said. The charges indicate the woman was under the age of 14.

According to documents, Jean reportedly told the victim, “This is for your benefit.” The girl also had reportedly told several adults about the alleged sexual abuse over several years, police said.

Police previously had contact with Jean regarding alleged abuse in 2012, 2015 and 2017, they write in documents. He was never arrested. Officers had also responded to complaints about him twice last year, they said.

Investigators spoke to Jean earlier this month at his home. He was out on bail regarding the patient-related charges with an electronic monitoring device.

During the interview, Jean reportedly said, “I know nothing about that and that is all I have to say.” He then declined to speak any further, officers said. Police then arrested him on the new charges.

A judge set Jean’s bail in the new case at $150,000, but jail records Thursday show he was being held without bail. He remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday.

Jean has denied the allegations. Requests to Transitional Care of Las Vegas went unanswered last year.

Records from the Nevada Nursing Board show Jean’s license expired in August 2021. He was previously reprimanded for “unprofessional conduct” and “for failing to collaborate with other members of the health care team” in 2016.