I-Team: Las Vegas nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient in hospital bed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nurse at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center is accused of sexually assaulting a patient in her hospital bed, the I-Team has learned.

Ricardo Mederos, 31, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of coercion with force or threat of force and two counts of open or gross lewdness.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, said she woke up to Mederos on top of her, she told the I-Team. She said she was sedated at the time.

Mederos is a licensed registered nurse with the Nevada State Board of Nursing, records show. He has no prior disciplinary record with the board.

During his arraignment, Judge Joe Bonaventure said police believe there may be additional victims.

Mederos is also under investigation for an incident from 2019, Bonaventure said in court. It was unclear if the incident happened at Sunrise.

The prosecutor described the victim as “random and vulnerable.” Specific details about the allegations were not released.

“We have taken immediate steps to support and protect our patient, and the employee has been suspended pending the results of the investigation,” Dan McFadden, a spokesman for the hospital told 8 News Now. “When made aware of the alleged incident, we immediately notified law enforcement and we are assisting with their investigation. As a community dedicated to healing, we are heartbroken that something like this could happen.”

Bonaventure issued bail at $3,000 and said Mederos could not practice as a nurse until a further court hearing.

An official with the nursing board said it was aware of the allegation. Tips can be left anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Mederos was due in court again Wednesday.