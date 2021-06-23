LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend and attempting to set him on fire, trapping her bedridden mother as a result, investigators wrote in court documents obtained by the I-Team.

Erica Stanisavljevic, 35, faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree arson in the May 30 fire at 2740 E. Bonanza Road.

According to investigators, Stanisavljevic threw a lit rag covered in varnish at her boyfriend, starting a larger fire. She also is accused of stabbing him in his back, they said.

The fire trapped Stanisavljevic’s bed-bound mother, who investigators estimated weighs 500 pounds and who was unable to escape from the fire on her own. It took nearly a dozen firefighters to remove her from her bedroom. She escaped with third-degree burns to her face and arm.

Several pets, including a Chihuahua, two cats and a rabbit, also died in the fire, including the mother’s service animal, police said.

According to police, Stanisavljevic first told officer she was asleep at the time, but then changed her story, saying a cat had knocked over a candle, court documents stated.

Erica Stanisavljevic (KLAS)

Stanisavljevic was released on bail and is due in court next month.

In addition to attempted murder and arson charges, Stanisavljevic was charged with: