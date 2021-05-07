LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Romanian national is accused of installing skimming devices at ATMs across the Las Vegas valley and stealing bank card numbers, Metro police say. It’s an issue the I-Team continues to dig into.

When police visited the man’s apartment, they found nearly 600 cards with DETR account numbers, they said.

The devices that Marian Poenaru, 20, allegedly set up can obtain a card holder’s account information and record a person entering their PIN.

Marian Poenaru (KLAS)

In late April, detectives responded to two incidents involving the skimmers at Bank of America ATMs, one at 5240 Boulder Highway and a second at 2798 Green Valley Parkway, police said.

Bank of America provided police with video of three men installing the skimmer, an arrest report said. Police were able to obtain a license plate in the video and found the car several days later at an apartment complex near Rainbow and Smoke Ranch Road

During a search of the apartment, police said they found 12 skimming devices and 575 forged cards that had been reencoded with DETR account information, police said.

The U.S. Secret Service added police are learning Poenaru’s real identity, as he had originally identified himself as a juvenile, police said.

Poenaru faces numerous charges, including establishing a financial forgery laboratory with intent to commit an unlawful act and forging a credit or debit card with intent to defraud.

Police said thieves in these situations will reencode a gift card or other card with a magnetic strip with stolen bank card information. Banks nor DETR have control over this process.