LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man charged for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot will remain in federal custody pending trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave, 31, who is originally from Pennsylvania, faces nine charges in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty and will remain in a District of Columbia jail, for now.

The FBI arrested DeGrave at his apartment near the Strip in late January. Court documents said DeGrave was seen on camera inside the Capitol wearing a red, white and blue neck bandanna, officials wrote in documents.

During a hearing in March, DeGrave’s lawyer said her client was “profusely apologetic about what happened.”

Investigators tracked DeGrave’s social media accounts, finding a comment reading, “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.” The comment was under a post by a man also charged in the riot and surveilled in Las Vegas, Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, investigators wrote in court documents.

A photo posted on DeGrave’s Facebook page, which is linked in court documents, shows a photo of former President Donald Trump in DeGrave’s apartment with the caption, “My idol in my living room.”

Sandlin, 33, was arrested outside of DeGrave’s apartment. Prosecutors allege Sandlin had been staying with DeGrave. A different judge had already ordered him to remain in jail pending trial.

DeGrave’s lawyer filed an appeal to the judge’s detention order shortly after it was entered. DeGrave faces nine charges related to the Jan. 6 riot: