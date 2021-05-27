I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of attempting to lure student into car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of attempting to lure a student into his car in the southcentral part of the valley, according to documents obtained by the I-Team.

Ronald Jervis, 66, of Las Vegas, faces a charge of luring or attempting to lure a child under the age of 16.

According to his arrest report, a girl was walking home from school on May 14 when a man in a car yelled to her. When the girl did not respond, the man made a U-turn and yelled again.

Jervis is accused of asking the girl if she wanted a ride home and if she wanted anything to drink, the report said. The girl declined and took video of the car driving away. She then called her father who called 911.

Using a license plate reader, police tracked Jervis’ car to an address near East Charleston Boulevard and South Mojave Road, the report said.

According to the report, police also reviewed video from a nearby business of the incident.

Police arrested Jervis last Friday. During an interview he told police, “he often approaches women on the street and asked them if they want rides,” investigators said. Jervis told police he did not “realize she was young until she said no.”

Due to Nevada privacy laws, the victim’s age, school and the specific location of the incident were redacted in the police report.