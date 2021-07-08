I-Team: Homicide victim found wrapped in rug

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found what is believed to be the third victim of a man accused in two other homicides wrapped in a rug in an apartment, documents obtained by the I-Team said.

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, faces a long list of charges, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, related to several events from June 29 to July 1. He was arrested in connection with two deadly shootings and several other crimes.

Carrillo is suspected of killing a man who was found in an apartment near Charleston and Eastern, police said. The man’s body was discovered Saturday when Carrillo was already in custody, suggesting he had been deceased for several days.

According to Carrillo’s arrest report, after a tenant discovered the body, the property manager called police.

The tenant told police his roommate, 55-year-old Miles Smith, had recently been seen with stranger smoking outside the apartment together.

On Wednesday, June 30, police said they recovered a stolen car Carrillo is accused of using the day prior on Clifford Avenue. They identified Carrillo as a suspect in the earlier homicides through a COVID-19 vaccination card and fingerprints in the car.

Carrillo is accused of shooting Abel Angel in the face at the Palm Market on East Charleston near Palm Street, also on June 30. Angel survived the shooting.

John Anthony Carrillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept./KLAS)

On July 1, investigators said Carrillo shot and killed Ruben Garcia in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue near Eastern and Oakey. Later that day, Carrillo shot and killed 32-year-old Abraham Acosta at a 7-Eleven in Henderson on Maryland Parkway near Cactus Avenue, documents said.

Analysis of the cartridge case recovered from the Clifford Avenue scene matched the other shootings, police said.

Smith died of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.