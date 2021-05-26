I-Team: Baby had 30 times the lethal dose of fentanyl at time of death; other child found with ‘drugs in his hair’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 7-month-old boy who died last year from a suspected fentanyl overdose had more than 30 times the amount of the drug in his system than would kill an adult, investigators wrote in court documents obtained by the I-Team.

Ace Martinelli died in September after ingesting the powerful synthetic opioid, which is 30-to-50 times more powerful than morphine, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. Toxicology tests found the infant had 78 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his blood, the report said. According to the report, an adult can die with levels as low as 3 nanograms per milliliter.

According to court records, Brandi Krantz, 24, the boy’s mother, and Timothy Martinelli, 34, the boy’s father, are both charged with child abuse in connection with the boy’s death.

According to police documents, Krantz told investigators she and her children all slept on a couch in the home’s living room. On September 17, 2020, Krantz put the child to bed in a swing and woke up in the middle of the night, finding him “face down in the couch.”

Police described the home to be in “complete disarray… filled with clutter, trash, old food and dirty clothes,” they wrote. Police said they also found a “piece of burnt tin foil… inside a baby bassinet” and “a baby spoon with what appeared to be old food… under the foil piece.”

“In this detective’s many years of service to the community, Brandi and Timothy’s residence… was found to be one of the most unkempt, cluttered and vile homes he has witnessed,” the lead investigator wrote in the report.

In an interview with police, Krantz told investigators she and Martinelli are married, but he does not permanently live with her.

Child Protective Services received a report alleging neglect the day after the child was born in January 2020, state documents show. The allegation was substantiated, and the family was given brochures and other information, a report from the department said.

According to the police report, CPS investigated the couple five times from 2012 to 2019, including twice for “alleged environmental neglect and physical risk.”

Krantz faces a charge of child abuse or neglect and a charge of using a controlled substance in the presence of a child. Martinelli faces a charge of child abuse or neglect.

When police arrested Krantz in December, prosecutors said she was with Martinelli and two children, one of whom had drug residue in his hair.

Krantz is also accused of contacting one of her children when a judge ruled she could not have unsupervised contact. She is accused of texting the minor, “I need you to know it isn’t my fault Ace went to heaven, baby. It really bothers me and makes me want to cry that you think that. I swear to God honey that’s not true.”

Both Krantz and Martinelli were due in court Thursday.