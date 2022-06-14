LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas employee, once dubbed the “most fabulous office manager ever” and convicted of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from several Las Vegas-area dental practices, will serve at least 3 years in prison and must pay back the stolen money, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Danielle Powers, 42, was originally charged with six counts of theft and five counts of embezzlement, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported in April. In all, Powers was accused of stealing money while working for three dental practices across the Las Vegas valley.

A plea deal filed last month noted a fourth LVMPD case investigated in April 2022 involving a cleaning company, but details about that investigation were not immediately available. As part of the plea deal, Powers will not face charges for that incident nor the third dentist-related theft. All other charges were dismissed.

Powers was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Desert Hills Dental over a 5-year span, court documents said. Evidence in that criminal case included surveillance video, which prosecutors said shows Powers coming back to work and taking $7,000 left on her desk.

A video on the dental practice’s Facebook page shared with the I-Team features Powers saying, “Our goal here at Desert Hills Dental is always to make your dentistry affordable.” Another post celebrates Powers’ birthday, calling her “the most fabulous office manager ever.”

In April 2021, a dentist at Smile Vegas Dental on Blue Diamond Road near Durango Drive told police Powers had stolen more than $10,000 from his business, police said. The owner and dentist at the practice said he hired Powers in June 2020.

In November 2021, a third dentist filed a report with police, saying she too was a victim. That dentist hired Powers in September 2021 and said $3,600 was missing.

Powers could serve up to 8 years in prison, per the judge’s ruling. She had agreed to serve at least one year and up to 10 years, the plea deal stipulated.

The owner of Desert Hills Dental, Dr. Deborah Staten, won a separate civil lawsuit against Powers for restitution.