I-Team: Metro police officer arrested on charges of DUI, leaving scene of crash

Few details available in Monday incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is facing several charges in connection with an incident Monday, the I-Team has learned.

Officer Richard Chavez, who is assigned to the department’s Homeland Security Division, was arrested on charges of DUI, duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage and failing to obey a red light.

Specific details about the incident and a booking photo were not available on Tuesday when 8 News Now requested them.

A spokesperson for the department said Chavez is assigned to modified duty with pay.

Stay with 8 News Now as the I-Team learns more about this case.