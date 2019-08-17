I-Team: Las Vegas men face charges in separate cases for allegedly making bomb, hate crime threats



LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who work at Aid For Aids of Nevada (AFAN) dealt with a scare this week. According to the executive director of AFAN, he never thought he and his employees would have to turn to a procedure put in place for a bomb scare.

“We just looked at each other, and we think okay, okay so probably this is never gonna happen, but we still have to have it just in case,” said Antioco Carrillo, AFAN.



Carrillo says on Wednesday, an employee at AFAN answered the phone and caller said, “I am going to blow up the building.”



Employees quickly sprang into action.



“Although it was a challenge and it was difficult, and it was a surprise, they acted really quickly,” said Carrillo.”



Metro police were immediately contacted, and a spokesman says within an hour investigators tracked down 64-year-old Antonio Davis who is now in jail facing charges for making a bomb threat. When he was arrested methamphetamine was found on him, so he also faces a drug possession charge.



“As bad as it sounds, I think these are the times that we live in,” Carrillo said. “It’s hard to know if we were the target or not.”

Davis’ court date is set for Aug 19.



According to court documents in a separate case, Las Vegas Pride was the target of a hate crime. Back in April, 540year-old Shawn Pratt was arrested for hate crimes and other charges. Metro police say he left threatening voicemails at the organization.

Pratt ended up pleading guilty to a felony.



“There has been an increase even in our local community with threats of violence or concerns,” said Brady McGill, Las Vegas PRIDE.



McGill, the president of Las Vegas PRIDE, says threats like the one made to AFAN and his organization, along with the recent arrest of a self-admitted white supremacist Conor Climo are reminders and that they “also really helps us to re-identify that our goal for acceptance and for equal rights is really not over and now more than ever — 50 years from Stonewall — that we really are making a difference.









