LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of kidnapping a woman, holding her captive for three days, and stabbing her several times in a friend’s apartment while he was pet sitting, Metro police said.

Police said the woman was “kidnapped, beaten, strangled, stabbed and held against her will” for three days, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

The woman, who the 8 News Now I-Team is not identifying, had several injuries when she arrived at University Medical Center, police said. Her clothing was covered in blood.

The woman told police that on March 6, Jonathan Allison, 35, was in a vehicle with her and several other people when they refused to let her out of the car, police said.

At one point, Allison pulled out a gun and “shoved it into [the woman’s] mouth before hitting her in the face with the grip of the gun twice,” police said, “Allison told [redacted] to drive to the desert and told [the victim] that he was going to kill her.”

Later that day, Allison took the victim to an apartment. Although the apartment’s location is redacted in court documents, it’s believed to be near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police believe the apartment is home to a friend of Allison’s. In a jail phone call with the suspected apartment owner and Allison, the owner asked him to take care of his pet ferret.

While in the apartment, Allison stabbed the woman in the back. Later in the day, several LVMPD vehicles responded to the apartment complex, at which point Allison pointed a gun at the victim.

He then is accused of stabbing the victim two more times in her leg.

“In an effort to defend herself, [the woman] grabbed a blowtorch and tried to burn Allison with it but was unsuccessful and lost consciousness,” police said.

The woman was held in the apartment until the night of March 8. That night, Allison took her to a store near Sahara and Decatur.

“While exiting the store, a citizen asked [the woman] if she was OK,” the report said. She then went inside the store and called 911. The report said the woman then boarded a bus to meet the police at another location.

Police arrested Allison over the weekend outside of his parent’s home in the southwest valley, police said. Allison refused to exit the house, and SWAT were called. Allison later left home covered in “attic insulation,” police said.

Allison faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and other charges. A judge set his bail at $100,000, and he was due in court next month.