I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of shooting at deputy on freeway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting at a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

On Friday, deputies in Bernalillo County arrested Ryan Dunn, 44, of Comanche Canyon Avenue, on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque where he remained Monday, records show.

On May 27, a Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy driving on Interstate 40 reported a reckless driver who was speeding up, slowing down, and cutting them off, court documents said. A plan was initiated to attempt to pull over the driver with the help of other deputies, according to authorities, but as the deputy and truck continued onto Interstate 25, the deputy exited the highway and the driver fired at least one gunshot, which was captured on dashcam. No one was hurt.

The next day, investigators said they found bullets in a guardrail and in the dirt in the area of the shooting, documents said. Deputies were also able to identify the vehicle involved as a black Toyota Tundra, according to court documents.

The next day, a caller reported finding an abandoned black Toyota Tundra on their property. The truck had a Nevada license plate.

Deputies then spoke with the truck’s registered owner, Dunn, who said he had been car jacked, documents said. However, he did not report the alleged carjacking and had returned home to Las Vegas, deputies said.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the truck, finding a gun, six spent shell casings, drugs and other items inside, according to court documents. Investigators obtained cell phone records, which showed two phones in Dunn’s possession hit cell phone towers in the area of the shooting at the time of the shooting.

Dunn appeared in court over the weekend. A future court date has not been set.