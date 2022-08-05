LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man suspected of killing his cousin Thursday night inside the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip had attempted to kill the same man nearly 20 years ago, court records said and family confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team.

The I-Team first reported the connection Friday.

Billy Hemsley, 54, was taken into custody early Friday morning near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, nearly six hours after police said he shot and killed Aucturius Dwyane Milner, 49.

Billy Hemsley, 54, faces charges of murder and attempted murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Milner and Hemsley were “play fighting” when Hemsley pulled out a gun and fired toward Milner, police said. Hemsley later told officers he shot his cousin when he was choking him.

Police said they found Milner, lying on the floor of the hotel room, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Two women, Milner’s daughter and her girlfriend, were also injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Milner’s daughter was shot 15 times, a family member said.

Court records show Hemsley shot a person with the same name as Milner in 2003. Milner survived the shooting. A family member confirmed Friday that the Milner killed Thursday was the same one Hemsley shot nearly two decades ago.

Police investigate a fatal shooting at the Mirage on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Police at the time called the 2003 shooting an attempted murder. Hemsley later pleaded guilty to a charge of aiming a firearm at a human being and spent less than a year in jail.

In 2012, Hemsley was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. In that case, Hemsley stabbed a woman who he knew in an apartment after getting into an argument, records said. He spent several years in prison.

Thursday’s shooting prompted hotel security and Metro police to restrict access to the property. Video from guests showed police entering the hotel and casino with shields.