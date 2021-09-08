LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nurse accused of sexual assault inside Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center is named in a lawsuit concerning a prior claim from 2019.

Ricardo Mederos, 31, faces charges in connection with an allegation Katherine Burnett, 54, made to police late last month. Burnett told police she woke up to Mederos on top of her. She said she was sedated at the time and has been battling cancer since 2012.

Burnett said she was able to use a napkin left behind from a meal to save some evidence.

In a lawsuit filed last year, a woman in her late-40s claims a similar incident involving Mederos happened to her at Sunrise in November 2019. 8 News Now is not naming the woman as she is a sexual assault victim who has not publicly discussed her claim.

“Defendant Mederos sexually assaulted [redacted] repeatedly; both verbally and also physically by touching her breasts,” the lawsuit said. “[Redacted] had no means of escape due to her physical condition and the positioning of defendant Mederos’ body. [Redacted] pleaded with defendant Mederos to cease his repeated sexual assaults and he eventually fled her hospital room.”

Mederos and the hospital deny the claims in responses filed in court.

Ricardo Mederos (KLAS)

“After fully investigating the allegations, Metro declined to charge the individual in 2019 due to a lack of evidence,” Dan McFadden, a spokesman for Sunrise, wrote in a statement to 8 News Now. “We honor the legal process and its findings. If an issue arises that could potentially be criminal in nature, we contact law enforcement, fully cooperate in their investigation, and rely on their findings.”

According to court documents, Metro closed the 2019 case due to lack of evidence.

Mederos has no criminal record in Nevada. An attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in court Wednesday on two counts of coercion with force or threat of force and two counts of open or gross lewdness.

He is on house arrest and due back in court in October. A judge revoked his nursing license as the criminal case moves forward.