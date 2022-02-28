LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The county has suspended the license of the hookah lounge where 13 people were injured and one man was killed in a shooting early Saturday.

A large padlock and a sign on the door greeted customers Monday to Manny’s Glo Afterdark near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. The business dubs itself as a hookah lounge, bar and grill, according to a sign out front.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 33-year-old Demetrius Beard. His friends called him “Avion.”

The 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Monday that Clark County officials pulled the business’ license after the shooting. After police informed the county about the shooting, it was learned the lounge was serving alcohol and hookah and operating as nightclub, all without the proper licenses.

In 2014, four people were shot during an altercation at a wedding at a business next to the lounge. No one was killed.

According to records, Manny’s Glo Afterdark received its business license on Jan. 27, just four weeks before Saturday’s shooting.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Paula Sadler, said. Sadler owns a business in the plaza and is president of the business association. “I think businesses have to be careful, any business, whether it’s a nightclub on the Strip or a large event.”

Sadler said she was in contact with the lounge’s owners.

“I told them, ‘Well hopefully in the future we won’t see this kind of thing happen again,'” she said. “Maybe they’ll change it to a bouncy house or something more family-oriented.”

Metro police did not release a suspect description Saturday but said detectives are working all hours to find the person responsible.

“When we have an incident like this, where so many people are injured, it is of the highest priority,” LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said. “And this type of violence we do not tolerate in Las Vegas at all.”

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Metro police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.