LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and grandmother – who prosecutors had warned was a flight risk and who was missing – is back in custody.

In court paperwork filed earlier this month, Marsha Byrd’s lawyer said a nurse had written down an incorrect court date, which later prompted a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest.

A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and grandmother – who prosecutors had warned was a flight risk — is missing. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, was killed in the December 2019 crash. She was on her way home from work at a Las Vegas-area Home Depot when Byrd, 63, crashed into her, police said.

In July 2020, a grand jury indicted Byrd on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving. Two months later, Byrd was back in court, accused of violating the conditions of her release. Court documents indicate testing found alcohol in Byrd’s system.

Prosecutors argued for Judge Douglas Herndon to increase bail to $100,000 and put Byrd on house arrest, warning she could flee. (KLAS)

Prosecutors argued for the judge to increase bail to $100,000 and put Byrd on house arrest, warning she could flee.

Byrd was due in court on Feb. 1 and did not show. According to Byrd’s lawyer, Byrd left Nevada to see a doctor in California on Feb. 1. She was hospitalized on Feb. 2.

Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, was killed in the December 2019 crash. (KLAS)

A judge ordered Byrd to jail on March 17. She can be on house arrest once a system is set up at her home, a judge said. Byrd was no longer listed in CCDC jail records as of Wednesday.

Byrd’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment when the I-Team first reported Byrd’s disappearance. He has since filed to be removed from the case.