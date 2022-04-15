Suspect was previously ordered not to have knives, weapons after bus incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man after riding together on a city bus Thursday was convicted of a similar charge three years ago and avoided prison time, the 8 News Now I-Team discovered Friday.

Emanuel Beccles, 31, was riding a bus with another man Thursday night when they got into an argument, Metro police said. Beccles and the man got off the bus in the 4600 block of S. Maryland Parkway near UNLV and got into a physical altercation, and Beccles stabbed the victim with a 10-inch knife.

At the same time, a security officer working at an In-N-Out Burger across the street witnessed the stabbing, ran out, confronted the suspect, and took him into custody, police said.

The victim, described as a Black man in his late 50s, was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police investigate a homicide near UNLV on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

Documents indicate police arrested Beccles in February 2019 after pulling out a knife on a bus. A woman had called 911 saying Beccles “[pulled] a knife on another passenger.”

“When the suspect noticed she was on the phone, he approached her, punched her and took her phone,” police said. Beccles also reportedly threw a rock at a bus window, breaking it.

Police later found an 8-inch kitchen knife in some bushes, they said.

Beccles pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was ordered to stay off the bus and ordered not to have any knives, records showed.

In April 2019, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Beccles to probation. Jones also ordered Beccles to pay $2,300 back to the transit company.

Documents indicate Beccles’ attorney said he showed a “consistent history of employment” and had not had “any criminal behavior in the last 15 years.”

A court hearing in June 2020 indicated Beccles violated his probation. A court hearing in May 2021 indicated Beccles was homeless and had lost his job.

A court hearing in December 2021 indicated Beccles’ probation violation issue was not resolved and was postponed.

On Dec. 16, Judge Eric Johnson heard arguments over Beccles’ probation, again ordering him to not have any knives or weapons and to submit to a mental health evaluation, records showed.

Beccles faces a charge of open murder in Thursday’s stabbing.