NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police corrections officer was arrested overnight on a charge of sexually assaulting a child, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.

Luis Ybarra, 28, works at the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked on one count of sex assault against a child under the age of 14, records showed Friday.

North Las Vegas police arrested Ybarra around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Ybarra has been an employee with LVMPD since 2017, Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed. Ybarra was suspended without pay pending the results of both an internal investigation and his criminal proceedings.

It was unclear Friday afternoon when Ybarra could appear in court.

The I-Team is working to get more details on his arrest.