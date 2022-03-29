LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suspected of a carjacking in Summerlin was arrested and released from jail on another charge before three more carjackings, records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Bryan Munoz, 18, faces three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and one charge of attempted robbery, in addition to other charges in connection with an incident in between carjackings he is suspected of committing, court records said.

The first incident was reported to police on March 4. A man was sitting in his car around 3:30 p.m. near the H&M at Downtown Summerlin when the suspect opened his car door, “racked the slide of” a gun, and told the man to get out.

The suspect then drove off and the man called police. The man described the suspect as wearing a baseball hat and mask.

The car was later found at a Family Dollar store on Lake Mead Boulevard near Torrey Pines Drive, police said. Video surveillance in the area showed the suspect climbing a fence in the area.

On March 12, a person who had just parked near Maggiano’s at Downtown Summerlin was walking away from his car when the suspect approached him and demanded his keys. The suspect also showed a gun.

The suspect was unable to drive the car and ran off with the keys, police said.

Later that day, a man was standing outside of his car in a shopping plaza on West Charleston near Town Center when the suspect, armed with a gun, approached him.

The suspect drove the car about 30 feet, before getting out, “because he was unable to disengage the emergency brake,” police said.

About five minutes later, a woman, who had just finished shopping at the Albertson’s in the area, was approached by a man who knocked on her window, opened her door, and said he “needed her car,” police said.

The woman refused to get out and the suspect ran off, police said.

In all four events, the man wore the same hat and clothing.

Detectives later learned their suspect, Munoz, had been arrested on March 9 for auto burglary, they said. Body camera footage from that arrest matched clothing worn in the surveillance from the other carjackings, police said.

Court records indicate Munoz appeared in court on March 10 on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, assault with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary. Judge Elana Graham released him without bail, ordering him to stay out of trouble.

Last Friday, detectives took Munoz into custody where he admitted to committing all four carjackings, police said.

“Munoz advised he just needed a ride and was not planning on hurting anyone,” police said.

Munoz was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. He was being held Tuesday on $110,000 bail.