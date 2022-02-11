Owner speaks during board meeting, does not respond to 8 News Now's requests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of the bar, whose employee was robbed at gunpoint and who said he was forced to pay back the thousands of dollars stolen, says those “claims were false.”

Stuart Apollo made the comments during a Nevada Gaming Control Board Meeting in January.

“Mr. Parker’s claims were false,” Apollo told the board when members asked about a pending settlement over the incident.

Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows an armed man coming into The Lodge at Hualapai on the morning of Dec. 4, 2020. Edward Parker, 42, was working at the bar when the robber demanded money.

Parker, holding his hands in the air, gives the armed man money from the register and cash sitting on the bar, the video showed. The business is on Hualapai Way near Desert Inn Road in Summerlin. He has filed a lawsuit over the incident and the repayment.

“The security tapes indicated how negligent he was,” Apollo told the board. “He had approximately a $4,000 bank that was supposed to be scaled down to no more than $500. As a matter of fact, he was so negligent as he was closing out he had the money spread across the front bar.”

Hours after handing over $3,900, Parker said management at The Lodge told him he had to pay the money back, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Apollo denies that statement.

“When I saw the tape of how this happened, I wanted to make sure that Mr. Parker spoke to me,” he said. “It wasn’t about the money.”

The signed contract said $300 would come out of Parker’s paycheck until the full amount, $3,937.35, was paid off.

A bartender robbed at gunpoint who said he was forced to pay back the thousands of dollars stolen is now suing his former employer. (KLAS)

“He insisted on us taking repayment of that money,” Apollo said about Parker. “I don’t need the money. I need him to follow policy.”

After paying the money back in the summer of 2021, Parker said he was fired after taking a pre-approved vacation. The lawsuit said managers approved the vacation that spring but then changed their vacation policy.

Apollo told the board Parker resigned and was not fired.

Apollo, speaking in the meeting which happened before the I-Team’s story on Feb. 1, said his loyal customers continue to come in.

“We didn’t get hurt by this at all because the truth, well the truth is obvious,” he said. “Obviously he had an ax to grind.

Another employee speaking at the meeting said the bar chain now has a policy saying it would not require repayment.

The Labor Commission facilitated a settlement with Parker and The Lodge for $5,500, a spokesperson confirmed, but Parker did not accept it.

The Lodge, which is made up of several restaurant locations across the Las Vegas valley, faced a class-action lawsuit in 2016 where past employees said the company underpaid them.

The federal lawsuit claimed The Lodge paid bartenders $1 below the minimum wage, which was then $8.25 in Nevada. Instead, bartenders made a wage of $7.25 per hour but were entitled to the $8.25 since they did not receive qualified health insurance, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also claimed bartenders were not paid the correct amount in overtime.

The Lodge settled with a $217,000 payment, which was divided among 134 employees after legal fees, the lawsuit said. On average, each employee received $400.

8 News Now reached out to The Lodge several times and did not receive a response.