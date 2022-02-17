I-Team: Las Vegas-area burglar shot during home invasion is suspect in dozen crimes, was under surveillance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man shot during a home invasion last week was wanted in nearly a dozen burglaries, had served prison time and was under police surveillance days before the crime that put him in surgery.

Leroy Freeman, 28, faces 11 counts of home invasion and 9 counts of residential burglary in a suspected crime spree across the Las Vegas Valley from November until last week, court documents and police records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Freeman served prison time for a series of home invasions in 2017, police said. He took a plea deal in the case. A judge sentenced him to two years behind bars with a sentence ending in 2020.

The shooting happened in a gated community near Cimarron Road and Oakey Boulevard. During their investigation, Metro police noted an unregistered Audi sitting in front of the victim’s home. The VIN number came back to a woman out of Texas with the last name Freeman.

On. Feb. 7. a homeowner fired gunshots at a group of burglars, including Freeman, who police said were breaking into his home. Freeman was injured and was identified when he left a car, registered in his family’s name, in front of the crime scene.

About an hour after the shooting, a man, later identified as Freeman, arrived at Spring Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound requiring surgery, police said.

In all the incidents, a group of two to four men, wearing masks and dark clothing, have broken into homes through back doors or windows, Henderson police wrote in court documents. Police said in several incidents, victims hid in their homes as the group was inside.

Police determined Freeman was a suspect in the burglary spree through phone records, videos and because of a car spotted at several scenes, police said.

On Nov. 25, Las Vegas Metro police stopped Freeman, who was driving a rented car. The car was rented in his father’s name, police said. On Jan. 6, the same car was reported as stolen as it had not been returned to the car rental company on its due date in late November, police said.

On Jan. 10, police arrested Freeman for possession of a stolen vehicle after the car was stopped on Interstate 15 in California, police said.

Through tracking mechanisms, police later learned Freeman was “at or in the area” of 10 burglaries in Henderson. The phone was also present as an attempted burglary in November, where the rental car was also present.

Before the shooting in Las Vegas on Feb. 7, Henderson police had surveillance Freeman for several days. He was not being watched the day of the Feb. 7. shooting.

After his arrest, police learned Freeman was renting an apartment in Henderson under a woman’s name. The woman has no ties to the Las Vegas area and police said Freeman stole her identity.

Police searched the apartment on Feb. 9, finding several stolen items and a firearm, they said.

Freeman was being held Thursday on $250,000 bail. He was due in court next week.