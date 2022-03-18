LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old man facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man during an altercation at a vacant home had just been sentenced to probation in his third gun-related felony, jail records showed.

Jose Venegas faces one charge of open murder. Records showed he was taken into custody Thursday.

Reynaldo Cabrera Alverez, 23, of Las Vegas, was killed Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Newport Street near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, police said.

According to police, Alverez arrived at a vacant house in the neighborhood to meet another individual. The pair then became involved in an altercation that led to a shooting.

Court records show Veneges has a history of gun-related charges, dating back to at least 2013.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon for a July 2013 shooting. As a convicted felon, he was then banned from ever owning a gun.

Judge Elissa Cadish sentenced Veneges to a minimum of three years in prison.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to prison for a year.

He was again charged with an attempt to own a gun in 2021. In January, Judge Christy Craig suspended prison time and sentenced him to two years probation, records showed.

More details about what led up to Alverez’s death are expected to be released soon.