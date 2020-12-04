I-Team: Judge allows Hsieh family to administer multi-million dollar estate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge has granted former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s father and a brother the ability to administer his estate, the I-Team has learned. Hsieh, 46, died last week from injuries he sustained in a fire in Connecticut.

The Hsieh family had asked a judge Wednesday to name the family members as special administrators to his estate since the entrepreneur did not have a will.

In a ruling Thursday, the judge granted the family’s request, which includes access to Hsieh’s financial records and social media accounts. The family must also put together a list of all the assets and present it to the court at a later date. Hsieh’s estate is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Forbes Magazine estimated his net worth at $840 million.

In a statement provided to the I-Team on Wednesday, Hsieh’s family thanked the community for its “outpouring of love and respect.”

“Tony was extremely accomplished in both his personal and professional lives, his parents are most proud of how he turned out as a human being,” the statement said in part. “He had true compassion and an endless desire to elevate everyone around him. He would often refer to himself as the caboose, because everyone else came first.”

A death certificate accompanies the filing, which indicates Hsieh was pronounced deceased at 5 a.m. on Friday. His occupation is listed as entrepreneur and urban developer.

Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident. Investigators have not provided any information about how the fire started.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.