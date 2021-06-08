FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Previous review finds some cases of dead or double voters, but no widespread fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State investigators continue to look into claims of voter fraud, as changes to mail-in voting become law in Nevada.

Since November, the I-Team has found 10 instances of dead individuals having votes cast in their names. State officials would not comment on ongoing investigations.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 321 into law last week, making Nevada the sixth state to have a permanent mail-in voting system. The law requires a Nevada voter to opt-out rather than opt-in to receiving a mail-in ballot. It passed the Nevada Assembly and state Senate along party lines. Democrats did not need a single Republican vote to pass the bill due to their constitutional majorities in both houses.

The law also requires election workers to take a class on signature verification and limits the number of days a mail-in ballot can be accepted from seven to four. Election Day in-person voting will continue to remain available. Additionally, the law requires the Secretary of State’s Office to work with the State Registrar of Vital Statistics to crosscheck a statewide active voter registration list.

In November, the I-Team confirmed state officials were investigating at least two cases of ballots cast in the names of deceased individuals on Clark County’s voter rolls.

Rosemarie Hartle, of Las Vegas, died in 2017 at age 52 from breast cancer, her husband, Kirk Hartle, told the I-Team. A ballot for Rosemarie was issued and later received by the county. The I-Team found even though Rosemarie died, her name appears on the active voter list.

Rosemarie’s signature matched to what Clark County officials had on records, officials said. Until their investigation is complete, there is no way to know who signed the ballot.

“That is pretty sickening to me to be honest with you,” Kirk Hartle told us in November.

Rosemarie’s ballot was issued on Oct. 9. It was returned the day before Election Day, according to BallotTrax, the system Clark County uses to track ballots from when they are dispatched to when they are counted.

In an unrelated case, a Las Vegas man who died in 2017 also had a mail-in ballot cast in his name. Clark County officials said it appears his ballot was returned by a family member, who herself did not vote.

The Secretary of State’s Office, which is headed by a Republican, the Nevada Supreme Court and several judges said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Republicans gained seats in the Senate and Assembly with the state’s first widescale test of mail-in voting in the most recent election, though President Joe Biden won the state by more than 30,000 votes, or about 2%.

A state law passed last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic required all Nevada counties to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot, whether they wanted one or not.

Several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in Nevada in the most recent election were thrown out of court last year. One lawsuit, brought by the Republican Party’s six electors and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, sought to have Nevada’s election results overturned.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Voter fraud is a felony and carries a fine and jail time.