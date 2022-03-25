LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The police investigation that followed strange illnesses involving more than 30 people last month at a Thai restaurant found the common link was curry powder from a third party, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

The restaurant, located near Ann Road and Centennial Center Boulevard, closed in February after several people reported testing positive for THC and cannabinoids, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Metro police searched for evidence at the restaurant in February, two days after the Southern Nevada Health District ordered it to close following the allegations. SNHD said the illnesses were reported between Jan. 25 and Feb. 14.

In documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team, investigators with the police department focused their attention on a container of curry powder. On Feb 17, detectives learned “a plastic tub containing an orange solid substance with red and white substances throughout” tested positive for THC, documents said.

Police did not specify where the specific ingredient was purchased. Detectives believe the curry was tainted “prior to use at Secret of Siam,” documents said. How or why remained big questions as of Friday.

Dozens of other items were tested in the restaurant as well. A report from March 6 found “all sealed ingredients tested from the restaurant” came back negative for any controlled substances.

Interviews with sickened customers revealed a common link of having eaten curry from the restaurant, documents said.

In one case, a family ordered food from the restaurant. The adults ate curry while the children did not. The adults then felt the effects of THC, while the children did not, documents said.

Because no criminal intent was found, Metro closed its investigation last week.

In a news release that followed the reported illnesses, SNHD said the customer’s “symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam.”

SNHD’s investigation into the matter continues.