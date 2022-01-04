Police have a lot of evidence against Jesani Carter, 20, who was arrested for not one, but two murders on New Year’s Eve — but Carter is claiming innocence. (KLAS)

Pair accused in 2 murders, robberies over New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have a lot of evidence against Jesani Carter, 20, who was arrested for not one, but two murders on New Year’s Eve — but Carter is claiming innocence.

The evidence includes a car police say is registered in Carter’s name.

Carter spoke to the 8 News Now I-Team’s David Charns via video at the Clark County Detention Center.

David Charns: So you’re saying police have the wrong person.

Jesani Carter: For sure. For sure. For sure.

Carter says he has nothing to do with two murders on New Year’s Eve.

“I make a lot of money off gambling,” he said. “There’s no need for me to do something like that.”

Carter is under 21 and cannot legally gamble.

An arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said police tracked Carter and 18-year-old Jordan Ruby to Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino six hours after an attempted robbery and shooting at Fashion Show mall.

Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in the parking garage near the Dillard’s entrance. She and her husband came to Las Vegas on Christmas Day, and were on their way into the mall when a man confronted her with a pistol.

There was a struggle over the purse, and then another struggle when Yamaguchi’s husband tried to tackle the suspect. A gunshot went off during the struggle, according to a statement to police.

Evidence in the case includes surveillance video of what police say is Carter’s car in the mall’s garage.

Police said they also have video of Carter and Ruby Getting out the same car and going into Bally’s to get something to eat.

Exclusive video obtained by 8 News Now shows what witnesses say is Ruby being taken into police custody.

“It wouldn’t make sense for someone to rob, kill three people, then go to the casino then eat, order food, hang out with their cousins like it’s a regular day,” Carter said.

The arrest report makes no mention of the second homicide at Palace Station. Carter mentioned “three people.” On New Year’s Eve, two people were killed and another injured, police said.

Police also said they found other evidence connecting the car to an armed robbery the day before at the Wynn Las Vegas.

They said evidence in that car connects it to at least the Fashion Show scene, finding a distinctive hoodie and a ski mask witnesses reported seeing.

Carter: How it happened? They said I fit a description.

Charns: They don’t arrest you unless they’re pretty sure. So tell me how they got it wrong.

Carter: I don’t know. I don’t know what they talked about with Ruby. I’m not involved in no murder.

Carter and Ruby each face charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

We are awaiting more details and more charges could be filed.

The pair is due back in court next week.