I-Team: ‘I’m probably gonna end up getting transported,’ Investigators say North Las Vegas firefighters traded drugs before wife’s overdose death

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents are investigating at least four current or former North Las Vegas firefighters, including a former fire captain, as part of a drug overdose death last year, the I-Team first reported Tuesday.

In July, Henderson police arrested former North Las Vegas firefighter Christopher Candito, 33, in the February 2020 death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, 25. Investigators said Slatsky was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Police said Candito took a 23-mile trip from the Henderson apartment to a North Las Vegas fire station while his wife was experiencing overdose symptoms, taking the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan from the station and administering it to her, they said.

Henderson police later received a 911 call from a friend of Slatsky’s reporting that she was “unconscious and not breathing.” She was transported to the hospital where she died.

According to court documents obtained by the I-Team, “Candito worked, socialized, possessed and conspired with fellow firefighter Andrew Clapper to conduct narcotics trafficking activities that ultimately led to the overdose death of his wife.”

Candito, Slatsky and Clapper attended a party hosted by fellow firefighter Andrew Stocker at a downtown hotel-casino on Feb. 21, 2020, an investigator told the court.

Before the party, there were numerous text messages and Venmo transactions between Candito and Clapper discussing the exchange of controlled substances such as oxycodone, oxycontin, an anabolic steroid called Trenbelone and morphine capsules for the purpose of selling them, court documents said.

The documents also said there was evidence of drug transactions between the two firefighters in the fall of 2019.

In addition, a DEA agent told a Clark County grand jury former North Las Vegas Fire Capt. Nicholas Robison was also reportedly involved in the transactions, records show.

Part of the evidence shown to the grand jury included text messages from all four firefighters.

“I’m probably going to end up getting transported by the morning,” Candito texted before the party.

The DEA’s investigation is ongoing.

A grand jury indicted Candito on charges of murder and burglary. There is no record of Clapper, Robison or Stocker being charged with a crime.

Candito, Clapper and Robison were no longer with the department as of Tuesday, a spokesman said. Stocker was placed on administrative leave.