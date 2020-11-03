LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A blind woman contacted the I-Team after she said she went to vote, only to find out her ballot had been mailed in without her consent.

Jill Stokke, 79, of Las Vegas, said she needs help to fill out her ballot, and when her mail-in ballot never came, she went to vote in person. That’s when she said she was told her ballot had been sent in and her signature was verified.

“I can’t vote without help,” Stokke told the I-Team. “They said, ‘You can’t vote. You already voted,’ and I said, ‘No I haven’t.’”

Stokke said she did not vote, and her ballot was likely stolen.

“They said, ‘No go. You can’t vote because your signature matched,’” Stokke said about her conversation with Clark County election officials. “I said, ‘It couldn’t match, because I didn’t vote.’”

Stokke showed the I-Team the device she uses to read, adding she could not read the small print on a ballot without help. “A friend has always done with me and votes,” she said.

Stokke said she asked to verify the mail-in ballot but was told, “no.” County officials told the I-Team they offered Stokke to cast another ballot if she attested to her account, which she declined.

According to county records, a ballot in Stokke’s name was processed last week. Stokke reached out to a lawyer who told her to try to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day but cautioned her it was unlikely the ballot would be counted since, according to the county, she already voted.

“A lawyer told me they probably won’t let me because their machine shows I’ve already voted,” she said. “I know I did not vote and I’m not going to have this taken away from me.”

Stokke said she contacted several state and federal offices, including the FBI.

According to the @WhiteHouse and the @Heritage Foundation, there have been two proven instances of voter fraud where someone tried to vote twice in Nevada since 2011. Two. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) October 16, 2020

Nearly 2 million ballots were sent out this year as every registered Nevada voter was provided with one, even if they did not request it. However, voters were not required to vote by mail and can surrender their mail-in ballot at a polling place or sign a declaration saying they will not use it.

The I-Team has compared state data and other information provided by the White House and compiled by the Heritage Foundation. Out of more than 7 million votes cast in Nevada elections since 2008, two votes are known to have been cast illegally. A person who was not in the country legally cast one vote in the 2008 general election and voted again in 2010.

The other election fraud case involving a double vote in the data provided by the White House focuses on the case of Roxanne Rubin. In 2012, after voting at one early-voting location in southern Nevada, she tried to vote at a second location. However, poll workers flagged the first vote and rather than voting twice, she was later arrested.

Rubin later agreed to a plea deal and admitted guilt in exchange for a lesser charge.

Over the last 12 years, there have been a total of six voter fraud convictions, documents show, but no case involves a double vote or mail fraud getting through the system.

It would be extremely difficult for a person to vote with another person’s ballot, counties officials said, and, it is a felony punishable with a fine and prison time.