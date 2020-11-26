I-Team: ‘I’m going to put it in God’s hands,’ family of 8 faces eviction, lack of rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Southern Nevadans facing eviction are dealing with a second problem: there’s nowhere to go.

“I’m guessing we’ve spent close to $600 or $700 just on applications,” said Amber Todd of Henderson. Todd lives with her fiancé and six children. She lost her job amid mass pandemic furloughs and layoffs in March. On top of that, her landlord wants to sell her home, she said, but finding a new place has not been easy.

8 News Now spoke with Todd in October, a day before the state’s eviction moratorium was due to expire.

A federal moratorium, which protects against evictions due to the pandemic, expires at the end of the year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order requires a landlord not take action to remove a covered tenant through Dec. 31.

“We have the money to move,” Todd said Wednesday. “One of us is working full-time. I’m still looking for full-time work, but with the kids not being in school, that’s very, very difficult.”

On top of the search for a new home, Todd said she and her fiancé just received their first unemployment payments.

“We were part of those people who didn’t get it for eight months,” she said. “We had all those bills back up. Finally, we got it, and then we were able to get caught up and have money to move and some money in the bank.”

But that’s not enough.

Todd said landlords want evidence of income from a full-time job, and with many applicants coming in, landlords and leasing offices can be picky.

Unlike the Great Recession in 2008, the real estate market has not been impacted – at least yet.

“We’ve continued to see prices edge up as the economy is turning down,” said Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis.

Through the week ending Nov. 14, there have been 760,038 initial state unemployment claims filed in 2020; 738,386 were filed since the week ending March 14.

The median price for a single-family home in the Las Vegas metro area broke a record in September at $337,250.

With more people moving to the valley, finding a place to rent is almost impossible, Todd and Gordon both said. The vacancy rate is hovering around 4%, according to Gordon, but rentals are being snatched up by those moving in.

“We’ll probably start to see vacancies rise a bit, but we’re undersupplied today, related to the population,” Gordon said.

After several denials, Todd is putting off her search for a few weeks.

“You have to do this for your kids and keep going,” she said. “That’s why I finally said, ‘I’m going to put my decorations up and put it in God’s hands.’ Maybe after the end of the year things will change.”

Courts enforced 2,600 eviction orders across Clark County since the state eviction moratorium ended in October, the I-Team found. However, there is a backlog of 1,000 cases.