LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a former North Las Vegas firefighter, convicted of providing the drugs that led to his wife’s overdose death, to 16-to-40 months in prison in a court hearing Friday.

Christopher Candito, 34, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case. He took a plea deal in October to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In making her decision, Judge Cristina Silva said she weighed Candito’s duty as a firefighter and his future in drug recovery.

“I wish I had been a better husband,” Candito told Silva before she sentenced him. “I would have loved her more and appreciated her more.”

In July of this year, Henderson police arrested Candito in the February 2020 death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, 25.

Investigators said Slatsky, the mother of a then-3-year-old boy, was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a party at a downtown Las Vegas hotel with several other firefighters.

“I didn’t give Tiffany the morphine, but it was there because of me,” Candito said in court Friday.

Police said Candito took a 23-mile trip from the Henderson apartment to a North Las Vegas fire station while his wife was experiencing overdose symptoms. He took the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan from the station and administered it to her, they said.

Candito was also accused of trading drugs with other firefighters.

“We owe it to the community to send a message to the defendant and others like the defendant that when we put that trust in you as firefighters and EMTs, when you betray that trust, you’re going to go to jail,” Deputy District Attorney Eckley Keach said.

Tiffany Slatsky and her son. (KLAS)

As the I-Team first reported in August, Drug Enforcement Administration agents point to text messages between Candito and several North Las Vegas firefighters, including a captain, as part of a claim that they exchanged drugs during a party last year before Slatsky died.

Slatsky’s parents said that their daughter married Candito in August 2019, about six months before her death. Her parents are in the process of adopting their grandson.

“I still pick up my phone to call her,” Tami Slatsky, Tiffany’s mother said. “I still think she’ll come walking through the front door.”

Due to time served, Candito will be eligible for parole next fall.