LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said investigators watched nearly 200 men enter and exit an illegal brothel over a two-week period, records the 8 News Now I-Team obtained Wednesday said.

Heng Van Ho and Yuxiang Tian face charges of running the brothel and pandering, records showed.

In late June, an officer received a report of “possible illegal activities” at a house near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, which is just west of the Las Vegas Strip, police wrote in a report.

Later that day, the same officer stopped a car that had just left the house, believing a crime may have “possibly occurred at the residence.” The driver, whose name is redacted in the report, told the officer “he paid an Asian female $200” for sex and had responded to a Craigslist advertisement, police said.

The Las Vegas Metro police VICE unit then took over the investigation, believing an illegal brothel was being operated out of the home.

Investigators surveilled the house, noting “different males [entered] and [exited] the residence in a short period of time,” they wrote in the report. Over two weeks in July, police observed nearly 200 men enter and exit the home, they said.

“The males would usually spend less than an hour inside the residence and then leave,” police noted in the report.

A utility records check of the home found an LLC was registered through the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and Ho was listed as a registered agent, police said. Police could not find a business license with the LLC’s name, they said.

In May 2020, Ho filed for unemployed, listing herself as “an independent contractor” with the LLC, police said.

Officers also surveillance Ho, watching her drive from another location, to a bank and then to the alleged brothel’s location, they said. Police later learned Ho had reported a burglary in 2019 using the same phone number on “multiple online advertisements for prostitution with Asian females,” police said.

On July 21, an officer called the number and received a text message back for prostitution services at the house, police said.

On Aug. 9, police said they watched the alleged brothel again, seeing multiple men coming and out of the house. They also surveilled a second location, where they saw Ho and Tian, they said.

On Aug. 12, an officer called Ho about her 2019 burglary case. Ho agreed to meet with officers on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 16, a judge authorized a search of the reported brothel and Ho’s house, they said. A day later, police arrested Ho and Tian. Detectives found “a large number of condoms within the residence along with lingerie and other prostitution-related items.” Police also found money in the house.

In an interview with investigators, Tian denied knowledge about the brothel, police said.

“Tian did say that he would bring supplies to the residence on Ho’s order,” the report said. “Tian did say that he would purchase supplies for the house and that Ho would tell him what to get.”

Police wrote they suspect “Ho has been exploiting and victimizing young females since at least 2016” for profit. They noted she “drives luxury vehicles” and lives “in a large home.”

Ho was released from custody on her own recognizance and was due in court next month. Tian was being held without bail due to other unrelated charges.

Brothels are legal in some counties in Nevada, but not Clark County, which is home to Las Vegas.