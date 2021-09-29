I-Team: Hospital employee accused of luring child into car for sex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at Spring Valley Hospital is accused of trying to lure a child into his car to sexually assault him, police said.

Oscar Borbon is accused of luring a child to engage in a sex act, court records stated.

According to police, Borbon talked to the young person near a loading dock area of the hospital last Thursday and asked him to get in his car “in order to have sex with him.”

According to police, Borbon works as a clinical teacher manager at the hospital and as a person who trains new nurses. He does not directly work at the hospital, but out of a corporate office, police said.

Investigators did not say how old the child was, only indicating he attended school nearby.

Records with the state nursing board indicate Borbon is licensed with the state and has no prior disciplinary record.

A LinkedIn account indicated Borbon works for University Medical Center, but a representative for the hospital said he was not an employee.