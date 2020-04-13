I-Team: HOAs dealing with member complaints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stay at home order, loss of jobs and stress are causing tension with a company which manages homeowners’ associations.

Cyndi Koester, division director at Community Association Management (CAMCO), revealed the company oversees more than 300 HOAs in Nevada.

Over the past week, there have been five notable incidents with frustrated homeowners. Issues range from not wanting to pay the HOA fee because facilities are closed to anger over courtesy letters to pull weeds.

“We’ve had members tell us that they wish that we would get the coronavirus, spread it to our families and become science test kits for them finding a cure,” said Koester.

She said many HOAs are waving late fees.

Some HOAs, if they have enough funds, are allowing one skipped payment, also known as a holiday assessment. Instead of doing it in December for the holiday, they may do it now.

Koester’s advice? If you are having trouble making a payment, reach out to the HOA. They will likely offer a payment plan.