I-Team: Deadly shooting spree suspect could be forced to get injections in jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– A man accused of going on a two-state shooting spree, killing one person and injuring several others, will be given several medications in jail. If he refuses, Christopher McDonnell, 29, will be injected with them, a judge ordered this week.

Last month, Judge Christy Craig ruled Christopher McDonnell, who is from Texas, was incompetent to stand trial. In her ruling, Craig said he should be committed until he can stand trial, writing “he is dangerous to himself and society and that commitment is required.”

Christopher McDonnell; Shawn McDonnell, 31; and Kayleigh Lewis, 26, are charged with dozens of crimes, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona. Each faces more than 50 charges.

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

In an order filed on behalf of Metro police, which runs the Clark County Detention Center where the trio is being held, a lawyer called Christopher McDonnell “a danger to himself and others.” His recommended treatment includes four medications for mood, impulse control and aggression, the order said.

Christopher McDonnell

“It has been demonstrated that the benefits of taking the medications outweigh the risks,” the order said. If Christopher McDonnell refuses to take the medication via his mouth, he “may be given the medication as a forced injection,” the order said.

Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are due in court later this month.

If convicted, the trio faces up to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. Their case will be submitted to the Death Penalty Assessment Committee for review.