HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police in Arizona took a Henderson mother into custody Tuesday on charges of killing her two children ages one and four, according to documents obtained by the I-Team and confirmed by officials.

Henderson police first responded to a medical emergency in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place Monday around 6:33 p.m. When officers arrived, they soon turned their investigation into a double homicide.

Bullhead City police said they arrested Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on Tuesday on two counts of murder.

According to the documents, the victims’ father and Trevino’s ex-fiance called police to say that his children and their mother were missing. When police arrived, they found the two children deceased.

Henderson police investigate the suspicious death of two young children at a home on Calamus Palm Place on July 19, 2021.

The children were identified as Christopher Fox, 4, and Gihanna Fox, 1. The Clark County Coroner’s Office had not released an official cause of death as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the father of the children did not enter the home due to an active temporary protective order, documents said.

When police entered the home, they found two bathtubs in two separate bathrooms each filled with water, the documents said. Investigators said they also found Trevino’s phone which had what they described as a suicide note on her screen. The note referenced “she could not ‘walk-off this earth and leave my precious children behind,'” documents said.

Detectives said they also found a knife with blood on it.

While at the home, detectives said they received a call from police that Trevino had checked herself into the emergency room at the Western Regional Bullhead Arizona Medical Center, saying she had just killed her two children.

Trevino told police she took a sleeping aid, drank beer, and took a shot of tequila before she drowned both of her children in the bathtubs, documents said.

After killing her children, Trevino attempted suicide several times but failed, she told police. She told detectives she left the home, “believing that she could park and overheat in the car causing her death or possibly drive head-on into another vehicle causing a collision that would kill her,” documents said.

Trevino was booked into the Mojave County Jail for two counts of murder. It was not clear Wednesday when a court date would be set to extradite Trevino to Nevada.