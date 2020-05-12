I-Team: Help with rent, mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With an estimated 22% of Nevada’s workforce unemployed, paying the rent or the mortgage is a challenge for many. There is money to keep Nevadans in their homes, though.

Currently, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is in place. The I-Team reached out to the Governor’s Office, and a spokeswoman told us as long as there is a state of emergency, the moratorium will continue.

But while you can’t be thrown out of your home, the payments won’t go away.

On March 29, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive prohibiting evictions and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 8, the North Las Vegas City Council approved an ordinance that landlords and property managers could face a penalty for violating the state’s moratorium.

United Way of Southern Nevada set up an emergency fund to help those grappling to make ends meet.

“The biggest need right now that we have been told by our 27 funded, direct nonprofit providers is rent and mortgage,” said Kyle Rahn, CEO and president of United Way.

After the stay-at-home order and the closure of nonessential businesses, including casinos, Nevada’s unemployment rate skyrocketed.

Rahn said $1.8 million has been given to various community organizations to help Nevadans address basic needs, like housing, and $2.4 million is on the way through the CARES Stimulus Act.

“That may mean, ‘I have a home or an apartment or a place, but I need some assistance right now cause things are tight,'” explained Rahn.

At least 11 organizations that received funding through United Way can help with rent or mortgages.

The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation (NAHAC), a separate organization funded by the Department of the Treasury, is helping with mortgages only.

“Certainly a circumstance no one could have ever predicted,” said Verise Campbell, CEO of NAHAC.

She said through an unemployment program launched Monday, $5.5 million will go to helping struggling homeowners. Originally, the money was set aside for a down payment assistance program, but NAHAC switched gears due to COVID-19 and its economic toll.

Campbell said 1,300 spots are available for help, with up to $3,000 a month paid directly to the mortgage servicer for up to three months.

“After the funds are exhausted, you know, we will not be in a position to help additional homeowners,” stated Campbell. “This is an ever-changing landscape, however.”

If you are being wrongfully evicted, you can make a complaint to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.